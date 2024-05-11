StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Birks Group has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.05% of Birks Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Articles

