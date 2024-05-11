StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of AIRG opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.37.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364,320 shares during the quarter. Airgain comprises 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.