StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Price Performance
Shares of AIRG opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Airgain has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $6.37.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airgain will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364,320 shares during the quarter. Airgain comprises 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.
