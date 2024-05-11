Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Inozyme Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of Inozyme Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,415.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inozyme Pharma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 311,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 242,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

