Canaccord Genuity Group Raises SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target to $82.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on SharkNinja from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SharkNinja has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 71.07.

SharkNinja stock traded up 0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching 71.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,433,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SharkNinja has a 12-month low of 25.84 and a 12-month high of 72.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 52.87.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.95 by 0.11. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 949.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SharkNinja will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $3,529,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $873,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,751,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,496,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

