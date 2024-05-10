Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.

Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,666. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.13 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.37 and its 200-day moving average is $229.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,063.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

