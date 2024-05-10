Summa Corp. Makes New $531,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 12.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 11.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $212,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:O traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. 3,858,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,797,027. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 285.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Insider Activity

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.