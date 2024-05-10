Summa Corp. Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 446,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after acquiring an additional 95,081 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,906. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $219.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.18.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.