Summa Corp. Buys Shares of 211,000 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 211,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,000. APA makes up about 5.3% of Summa Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summa Corp. owned 0.07% of APA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,862 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,815,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,241 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after purchasing an additional 88,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 867,257 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. 4,247,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,823,230. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.29. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on APA from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.