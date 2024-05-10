CenterStar Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 0.2% of CenterStar Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CenterStar Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XHB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,421. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $111.96.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

