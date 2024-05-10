Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,578 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,724 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,507,181 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $97,415,000 after acquiring an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 792,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,179,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $38,876,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,202 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 64,234 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.19. 2,432,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,438. The firm has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $0.8722 dividend. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.53%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

