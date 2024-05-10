Pettee Investors Inc. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

GEHC traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.40. 1,834,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,592. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

