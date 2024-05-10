Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

TPZ stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $15.80.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

