Juan Carlos Loredo Sells 44,806 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,808,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $17.64 and a 12-month high of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

