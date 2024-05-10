Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.96. 2,599,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,767. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $57.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.