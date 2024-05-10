Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Plans Dividend of $0.59

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.5924 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.41.
Edenred Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.
About Edenred
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edenred
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Edenred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edenred and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.