Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Plans Dividend of $0.59

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.5924 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Edenred’s previous dividend of $0.41.

Edenred Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. Edenred has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35.

About Edenred

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children's educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

