TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CFO Robert M. Kuhns Sells 540 Shares

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BLD stock traded up $5.45 on Friday, hitting $414.13. 262,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,265. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.20. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,974,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,072,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,617,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,200,000 after purchasing an additional 198,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,100,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,941,000 after buying an additional 133,835 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 880,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after buying an additional 32,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,983,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.
