Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $343.81. 568,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,833. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $252.08 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

