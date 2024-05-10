Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $21.68 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.5% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $21,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.79. 2,014,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,950. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $95.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2823 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

