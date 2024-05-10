Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 428.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SDY traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,128. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

