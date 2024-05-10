Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.31% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 27,107 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 167,606 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 80.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 13,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLTR stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $25.43. 333,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,070. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

