Pettee Investors Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pettee Investors Inc. cut its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for 2.1% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nestlé by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Nestlé by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.05. 278,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $99.04 and a 1-year high of $128.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.29.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

