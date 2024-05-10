Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 497 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,790,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.52. The stock had a trading volume of 49,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,323. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.65. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $241.72.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

