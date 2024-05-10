Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,626,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,102,000 after buying an additional 108,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $141,015,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,023,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,913,000 after buying an additional 94,217 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after buying an additional 693,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,181,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,254,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.47. 429,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,297. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $76.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.72.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.