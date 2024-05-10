Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.21. 1,281,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

