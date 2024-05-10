Pettee Investors Inc. Sells 240 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 42,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

MKC traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,728 over the last three months. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

