Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Family CFO Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after acquiring an additional 390,939 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after buying an additional 70,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.82. 845,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,478. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $46.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

