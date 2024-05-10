Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $102.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,043. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $83.61 and a one year high of $107.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

