Pettee Investors Inc. Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,281,000. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.29. 18,726,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,483,584. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.93 and a 52 week high of $176.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.05 and its 200-day moving average is $144.59.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

