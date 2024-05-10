Summa Corp. Makes New Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,074 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 457.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 49,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,311,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,205,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total transaction of $1,164,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,091,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.54, for a total transaction of $4,733,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,311,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,205,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 624,193 shares of company stock worth $182,005,898. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE CRM traded up $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,000. The company has a market capitalization of $267.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

