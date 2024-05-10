Loudon Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up 3.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,102,000 after buying an additional 1,141,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3,359.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,602,000 after buying an additional 1,015,338 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,212,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,346,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average is $35.44. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

