Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.110-0.110 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.8 million-$73.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.8 million.

Astera Labs Trading Up 0.0 %

ALAB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.08. 1,826,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,531. Astera Labs has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

