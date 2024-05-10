PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

PDF Solutions Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. 343,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,892. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 480.00 and a beta of 1.48. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDFS. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $52,054.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at $740,690. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Articles

