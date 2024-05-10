Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Announces Earnings Results

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Liquidity Services updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.280 EPS.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:LQDT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.60. 138,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,396. Liquidity Services has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $571.39 million, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidity Services news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,535. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

