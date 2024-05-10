iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Announces Earnings Results

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRTGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.43, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $799.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.62 million. iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 29.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. iHeartMedia updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

IHRT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 1,508,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35. The company has a market cap of $188.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.84. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on iHeartMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.98.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

