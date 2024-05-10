Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.050-7.850 EPS.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,131. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.61.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock valued at $4,420,459. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

