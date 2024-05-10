Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.890-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $989.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GO

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,588 shares of company stock worth $13,367,577. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.