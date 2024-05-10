Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Announces Earnings Results

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%.
Alliance Entertainment Stock Down 16.4 %
Shares of AENT stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. 34,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,856. Alliance Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.
