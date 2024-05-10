Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.290- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $3.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.08. 317,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,221. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.77 and a 200-day moving average of $196.51. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $224.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

