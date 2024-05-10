Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Shares Gap Down to $10.58

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.58, but opened at $9.96. Repay shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 94,349 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Repay in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Repay Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 37.25%. The firm had revenue of $75.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other Repay news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 58,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $642,773.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,591,371.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,382. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Further Reading

