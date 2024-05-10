iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 479,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $22,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 935,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,083,000 after acquiring an additional 187,890 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 807.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.84. 1,305,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,275,251. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

