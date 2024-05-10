Troy Asset Management Ltd Sells 8,651 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Troy Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.4% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 17,411 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GDS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 17,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,157,645.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,126,899 shares of company stock worth $552,059,793 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of META traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $476.20. 10,735,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,045,461. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.45 and a 12-month high of $531.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $489.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

