Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,319 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 14.6% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $106,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. 8,774,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,408,203. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on C. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.