ETF Store Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ETF Store Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of ETF Store Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ETF Store Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.36. 8,819,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,391,677. The firm has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

