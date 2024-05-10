89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

89bio Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETNB traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,926. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 89bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

