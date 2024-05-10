Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Announces Earnings Results

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $53.32. 1,728,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,684. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $77.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

