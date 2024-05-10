Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.36

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.36, but opened at $10.11. Suzano shares last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 989,171 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUZ. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Suzano by 48.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the first quarter valued at $563,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Suzano during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,640,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

