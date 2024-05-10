Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,421,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 527% from the previous session’s volume of 545,885 shares.The stock last traded at $30.33 and had previously closed at $29.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

