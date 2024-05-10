Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 532,098 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 389,101 shares.The stock last traded at €22.06 ($23.72) and had previously closed at €21.10 ($22.69).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of €34.29 ($36.87).

The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of €256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 70.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

