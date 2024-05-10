B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 991,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,041,066 shares.The stock last traded at $8.01 and had previously closed at $8.28.

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $633.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

