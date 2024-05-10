NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.56. 2,645,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,020,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

NuScale Power Trading Up 6.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 255.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NuScale Power news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in NuScale Power by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NuScale Power by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

